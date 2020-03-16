Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Austin latest Texas city to ban large gatherings amid virus
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin is the latest Texas community to prohibit large gatherings as a way to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The city late Saturday issued an order prohibiting public and private events and other community gatherings of more than 250 people. The order also covers Travis County, where Austin is located. Events that could be part of the ban include weddings, religious gatherings and funerals. The ban will continue until at least May 1. In South Texas, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. on Saturday ordered all county sponsored events with more than 250 people to be canceled or suspended for at least 14 days.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US
US moves nearer to shutdown amid coronavirus fears
CHICAGO (AP) — The CDC is recommending that gatherings of 50 people or more in US be canceled or postponed over the next eight weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. That guidance came as the virus was already curtailing many elements of American life. Officials and businesses on Sunday took forceful measures to halt the virus's spread. Theme parks closed, Florida beaches shooed away spring breakers and governors in Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered. New York City limited eateries to handling takeout and delivery orders. The nation's top infectious disease official said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed, but it does not appear President Donald Trump would order that.
CATHOLIC CHURCH-EL FUTURO
US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal
PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church's future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There's a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there's hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.
THREE DEAD-TEXAS
Police say 3 found fatally shot in central Texas apartment
KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Police in Killeen say three people have been found shot to death inside an apartment in the central Texas city. Police Commander Ronnie Supak says officers investigating water leaking into an apartment early Saturday traced the source to an unlocked apartment, where they found two men and a woman dead. No names were immediately released and no arrests have been announced. Supak said the victims were all in their 20s.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ECONOMIC SHUTDOWN
Virus-related shutdowns bringing US economy to grinding halt
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Just a month ago, experts had expected any severe economic pain from the coronavirus outbreak to be confined mainly to Asia and Europe. The U.S. economy, enjoying an 11-year-long expansion, would likely keep cruising, it was thought — a bit bruised but not seriously damaged. Now, with Americans hunkered down and with cancellations ranging from the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, to the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament, forecasters can’t downgrade their outlook for the American economy fast enough. “There’s a very plausible risk this will amount to a recession,’’ said Philipp Carlsson-Czlezak, chief economist at the Boston Consulting Group.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-LATINOS
Tuesday's primaries offer chance for Biden to reach Latinos
PHOENIX (AP) — Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona and Florida offer Joe Biden a chance to show he can make up ground with Latinos, a crucial group of voters he’ll need in his corner to defeat President Donald Trump. In Biden’s pursuit of the Democratic presidential nomination, he’s run repeatedly into a wall in the West, where Bernie Sanders’ strength among Latinos propelled his campaign even as he struggled with other groups. Biden is playing catch-up when it comes to engaging Latino voters and is weighed down by anger over the high rate of deportations during the Obama administration, which left scars for many immigrants and their families.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-VIRUS-OUTBREAK
US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says a new rule disqualifying more people from green cards if they use government benefits will not apply to immigrants who seek care for symptoms of the illness caused by coronavirus. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said late Friday that seeking treatment or preventive services won’t affect someone’s immigration status under the new public charge rule, which took effect last month. The announcement came after lawmakers and advocacy groups urged the government to suspend the rule during the coronavirus outbreak. Advocates say they have been fielding panicked calls from immigrants who are worried about the impact on their status if they seek health care.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH SERVICES
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
NEW YORK (AP) — Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus. Measures include canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and easing age-old requirements of their faiths. For Roman Catholics, attendance at Mass is considered a sacred obligation. But bishops in many dioceses are canceling all public worship services for at least two weeks. Comparably strong measures are being taken by leaders of their faiths, ranging from rabbis in New Jersey to Episcopal and Methodist bishops in North Carolina. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it is halting all worship services and church activities for its 16 million members worldwide.
AP-US-FAA-SOUTHWEST-CRACKED-PLANE
FAA is probing how a 12-inch crack occurred in Southwest jet
DALLAS (AP) — Safety officials are investigating how a 12-inch crack appeared in the skin of a Boeing 737 jet operated by Southwest Airlines. The plane gradually lost cabin pressure on the flight, but pilots flew down lower where the pressure was safe, and completed the flight from Las Vegas to Boise, Idaho. The oxygen masks never dropped down, and officials say no injuries were reported in the incident, which happened Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration says it's looking into whether the area of the plane where the crack occurred should be inspected more often than once every 1,500 flights.
AP-US-CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL
Pipeline owner agrees to pay $60M over 2015 California spill
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an oil pipeline that spewed thousands of barrels of crude oil onto Southern California beaches in 2015 will pay $60 million to settle allegations that it violated safety laws. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the consent decree on Friday, although the deal still requires a court's approval. Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline owned the corroded pipeline that sprang a leak north of Refugio State Beach in Santa Barbara County. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed or fouled hundred of seabirds, seals and other wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.