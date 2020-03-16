Mnahunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of marijuana

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Christopher Phillip Landers, 32, is wanted for Possession of Marijuana Over Five Pounds, Under 50 pounds.
He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
