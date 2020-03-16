WF Department of Public Works confirms tap water is safe to drink

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the coronavirus continuing to spread, the question rises if citizens should be concerned about water supply disruption.
Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix says that there is no evidence to suggest that we're at risk of not having enough drinking water supplies.
Nix adds that with the increases in toilet paper purchases, a lot of stores are being wiped clean of their bathroom tissue.
This is causing people to resort to paper towels or even baby wipes, which Nix says they're very concerned people are going to start flushing.
The message Nix wants to send out to the public is that your tap water is safe, and it is reliable.
He advises not to go out and buy an overabundance of water bottles, because they feel certain that they will be able to get water to the public during this time.
“They'll go down the toilet, but they don't dissolve like toilet paper, so they do create problems for us in the sewer collection system,” said Nix. “We're advising the public to dispose of those wipes in the trash and not to flush them down the toilet.”
Nix adds that they’re very prepared when it comes to sanitation of the water plant, and that this is not an emergency where you would need to go out and stock up on water.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.