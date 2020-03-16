Wichita County makes declaration of disaster in response to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom has signed a declaration of disaster.
The declaration comes as concerns over the spread of COVID-19 grow.
The declaration is for an indefinite amount of time.
It states that “Wichita County has been threatened by a globally contagious respiratory virus” and “extreme measures must be taken to protect citizens and property.”
It will stay in effect until it can be ratified the Commissioners Court within seven days.
County department heads are meeting to discuss what this further means for Wichita County moving forward.
This is a developing story, so stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
