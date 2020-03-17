Burkburnett approves final version of downtown master plan

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - In the hopes of breathing a breath of fresh air into the city, Burkburnett city commissioners approved their final downtown master plan Monday night.
City officials will now move forward with their plan that's been in the works for months with the hope that it helps grow the city’s economy and support the growth of small town business.
“If we can get that revitalized, I really think we would attract a lot more people to move to Burkburnett,” Lawrence Cutrone, Burkburnett city manager said. “If we can get a few businesses started that should have a multiplier effect where we have investments in other businesses next door to those businesses.”
With the approval, city officials will work to decide what parts of the master plan to start working on first.
“We want to find a lot of small wins, small things that we can do right now to start to bring people and activity to downtown,” Kevin Shepherd, CEO of Verdunity, the firm working with the city on the project said.
Between meeting with business owners and an online survey, the future of downtown will be shaped by the community.
“Our hope with this plan is that we kind of taken that input from the old residents of Burk and then kind of woven in some of the feedback that we heard from the newer residents or the folks that want to stay here and be here long term,” Shepherd said.
The next step of the project means residents and city officials will need to have more meetings, it’s something that the spread of the Coronavirus is impacting.
“That seems to be slowing everything down so I don’t want to give any hard dates just yet but that is our plan is just to get into that next phase of planning and get things going,” Cutrone said.
Changing building codes, city ordinances, and the speed limit on 3rd street are some of the things the city will look to change going forward all in the hope of shape the future of downtown.
