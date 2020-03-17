St. Patrick’s Day subdued across the world amid virus crisis

A woman holding an Irish themed flag is driven by St. Patrick's Cathedral after the annual parade was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in New York. New York state entered a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic Monday, as New York City closed its public schools, and officials said schools statewide would close by Wednesday. New York joined with Connecticut and New Jersey to close bars, restaurants and movie theaters along with setting limits on social gatherings. (Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)