Stormy Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Strong storms with heavy rainfall and mainly small hail will continue tonight. Flooding may also become a concern as more storms move in from the southwest. These storms should be gone by morning. Most of Wednesday will be rain-free with some isolated storms possible by Wednesday evening but the main event comes during the middle of the nigh with a line of storms. The main concern is gusty winds and some hail. A spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The storms will be gone for Thursday with warm windy weather.