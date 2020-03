WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today we have a stationary front that will lift northwards and when it does it will turn into a warm front. This will cause some storms to develop and give a slight severe weather risk. The main risks are for quarter sized hail, 60 mph wind gusts and localized flooding. The high for today will be 67 degrees with the winds out of the ESE at 10-20 mph.