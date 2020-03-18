Cameron University announces changes due to coronavirus concerns

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University has announced changes to the Spring 2020 session.
"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of Cameron University’s students and employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring 2020 academic instruction will be converted from face-to-face instruction to alternative or hybrid learning environments on Monday, March 23.
Instructors or professors will communicate with students about the means of instruction that will begin on Monday. Alternative formats may consist of online instruction, Zoom sessions, interactive television sessions, recorded podcasts or other options. Small group assignments are possible. At this time groups of fewer than 10, including the instructor, are still permitted as long as social distancing of 6 feet or more is practiced.
For students who are about to graduate, the university will make every effort to assure them the opportunity to graduate in a timely manner while meeting required academic objectives."
Cameron has also announced that the University Theater, Aggie Rec Center, Aggie Gym, Terry Bell Golf Center and all exterior athletic venues have been closed in cooperation with the Cit of Lawton civil emergency declaration.
The Lone Star Conference has suspended all spring sports.
