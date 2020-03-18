2020 Census field operation paused until April 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Changes for the 2020 Census involving field operations were made on Wednesday.
For those that have apply to census takers, all field operations will be paused until April 1 as the COVID-19 pandemic develops.
“So during this time of change and continual awareness of what we should all be doing to help ensure that we don’t exacerbate the spread of the virus," Karen Montgomery, Wichita Falls Census Task Force, said. "There are two key principles and that are guiding the census bureau and that is one protect the health and safety of their staff and the public and two of making sure that the 2020 Census statistics are delivered to the President according to the schedule.”
Montgomery encourages people to use this time at home to get it done online or by phone, and by Friday a census tracker will be up online so that you can see how many people have completed it in your area.
