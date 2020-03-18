Supply drive in Bowie helps seniors in need

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Aviator Home Health and Advanced Rehab of Bowie had a supply drive on Wednesday for their patients who can’t leave at the senior citizens center.
The event was open to the public and people came by and dropped off desperately needed things like food and toiletries.
“On a regular basis were out helping getting them their milk and things like that and unfortunately right now they can’t get out due to their health," said Lisa Needham, LVN, Wise Health System community education coordinator. "And so we are trying to help them and now we have a supply of things to help them due to the community coming in and supporting us like they have.”
If you still want to contribute, the drive will be open again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
