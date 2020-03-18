Texoma cancellations, closures and delays due to coronavirus concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s a list of all announced cancellations, closures, delays and precautions being taken in Texoma.
MSU Texas has extended Spring Break for students until March 24 and they have announced classes will move from in-person instructions to online platforms beginning on March 25.
North Central Texas College in Bowie
NCTC in Bowie has extended their Spring Break until the week of March 30 and they will be switching to online classes when they resume the semester.
Vernon College
Vernon College extended spring break until March 30, and students will transition to online classes.
Wichita Falls ISD
WFISD has extended spring break through March 27. It has also canceled the hackathon on March 23.
School officials have closed campus until March 30. The school’s report also includes other guidelines about travel, academics and prevention methods. If you would like more information, click here.
City View ISD
City View ISD extended spring break with the plan to resume classes on March 30. Breakfast and lunch will be served to students in front of the high school for take out starting March 23.
Iowa Park CISD
Iowa Park CISD has canceled school until March 30.
Electra ISD
Electra ISD has extended spring break for another week until March 30. The district is planning to start a grab and go food service program starting March 23.
Vernon ISD
Vernon ISD will extend spring break another week through March 27. Students will not have face to face instruction the week of March 30.
WorkForce Solutions North Texas job fair
The WorkForce Solutions North Texas job fair scheduled for March 19 at Region 9 has been canceled.
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Wichita County Detention Center has ceased visitation at both the Downtown and Jail Annex facilities, according to a press release. The suspension is in effect until the Office of the Governor terminates it or the disasters declaration from March 13, 2020 is lifted or expires.
United Regional
United Regional has announced a new visitor policy limiting entrances and visitor numbers. It has also begun collecting curbside samples at the Barnett Road Medical Building.
Wilbarger General Hospital
Wilbarger General Hospital has limited all visitors to enter through the emergency room entrance. All visitors will be required to take a temperature reading as they enter. The gift shop is closed and the cafe will not be open to the public.
Kiowa Casinos
The Kiowa Casino and Hotel is closed until April 1.
Southside Youth Senter
The Southside Youth Senter is closing Wednesday at 6 p.m. with plans to reopen on March 30.
The Arc of Wichita County
The Arc of Wichita County has suspended its Day Hab program and canceled all social activities for the month of March.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.