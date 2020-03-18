Tornado Watch Until 12AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Strong to severe storms will move in from the south later this evening. The main concern is large hail, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. More storms with heavy rainfall and possibly gusty winds later tonight. Most storms will be well east of us by Thursday morning. Thursday should be mild with breezy conditions. Another cold front brings chilly weather our way for Friday and Saturday before we warm back up next week.