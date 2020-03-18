United Regional: certain criteria, valid physician order needed to be tested for coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Following today’s announcement about the first positive COVID-19 case in Wichita County, United Regional Health Care System’s Emergency Department is being filled with people who would like to be tested for coronavirus.
A hospital official would like to remind everyone that in order to get tested you must either meet certain criteria or have a valid physician order for COVID-19 testing, in accordance to CDC guidelines.
In a press release, the official said everyone is encouraged to speak with their own care physician to decide if they should be tested for the virus.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain and dizziness should go ahead and seek care at the nearest emergency department.
