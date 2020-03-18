United regional makes visitor policy changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional hospital announced a new visitor policy that went into effect Wednesday morning.
Only two entrances at the hospital will be open, the main entrance and emergency care entrance, and one will be open at URPG clinics.
Visitors will be required to go through a screening process including a temperature check and questions.
Visitation is limited to two adult visitors per patient, per day, and one for patients in isolation.
The release says there will be case-by-case exceptions for areas like pediatrics, labor & delivery and end-of-life care.
