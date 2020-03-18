WF businesses making changes due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the Coronavirus continues to spread, businesses like restaurants and coffee shops are adapting to how they’re operating.
“I mean as long as I can get food delivered to me I am going to make food for the public,” Tagan Couch, owner of Gypsy Kitchen said. “We are doing casseroles to go on a first come first serve basis, we are also doing curb side delivery.”
The addition of curbside pickup means customers don’t even need to come inside to get their food, everything comes to them.
Tables have been cleared off, silverware has been swapped for plastic and sanitizer stations have been added.
On the other side of town, Collective Coffee, a pop up coffee shop currently inside Jameson’s Flowers, is offering some changes at the cash register.
“We also encourage no cash transactions, we are trying to really push Apple Pay and credit card, gift card transactions,” Mason Wilson, their director of coffee said.
He adds they are following what other, larger coffee shops are doing around the country to see what decisions they should make to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re trying new methods and new things to adapt and to stay up to date with what’s going on just so that we can keep doing well all throughout the hardship and things like that,” Wilson said.
While the city of Wichita Falls has made no decision to limit restaurant seating, like in Dallas and Houston, Hobo Coffee owner Marybeth Cook says she’s gone ahead and closed off her indoor seating area.
Employees there are washing their hands regularly and all surfaces are constantly being wiped down. While the chairs inside have all been turned upside down, they still have options for customers.
“We have an excellent seating outside we have our drive thru open so we are still open for business we are just feel like we are trying to take every precaution that we can for the public and for our guests and for our employees for their safety,” Cook said.
