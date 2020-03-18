WFPD arrest man for stealing over $20k in copper wires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers arrested one man on Monday for stealing copper wires.
Officers stopped the suspect, Johnathan Whinery, around 9:30 p.m. for riding a bicycle without lights as he was traveling northbound in the 1000 block of North Beverly Dr.
A police report said Whinery was holding copper wires when he was stopped and he told officers he got them from on top of a tarp behind a corner store on North Beverly and Iowa Park Road.
Officers made contact with the owner of the store who said the pile of copper wires was being stored for future use and Whinery did not have permission to be back behind the store nor take the copper wires.
Whinery was charged with theft of material - copper over $20,000.
His bond was set at $2,500 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail
