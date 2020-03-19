Athletes focused on staying active during time off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When the UIL added practices and team workouts to the list of games and events suspended, in-season sports came to a halt.
But there is a light at the end of the tunnel where sports might return and two athletes say they are trying to stay in shape during the time off.
”After you wake up, what are you going to do," WFHS senior soccer player Israel Gonzalez said. "Are you going to work out once, twice or are you even going to stretch.”
”You just gotta find a way put in work," Iowa Park senior baseball player Kaleb Gafford said. "Continue to throw, continue to hit, just put in work and not get lazy.”
”Whether it’s just coming out to a soccer field and kicking the ball around or just tossing the baseball around, athletic trainer Josh Burris says it’s important to keep those muscles active, so you aren’t risking injury if sports do return.
”If you sit yourself out for two weeks, three weeks, four weeks, you start to lose the muscle in your body," WFHS athletic trainer Josh Burris said. "So just trying to keep those muscles active, things like that, really helps to keep your body where it needs to be.”
Burris says going from nothing to 100% activity can cause injuries ranging from small sprains to possible stress factures or ACL tears, so it’s important to stay close to what your body is used to.
”Just try to get in your normal routine, like a soccer player or cross country runner, track or something like that, go run around the neighborhood a little bit," Burris said. "Just try to go back to more of your normal than just sitting out all day long.”
But this can apply to anyone, not just athletes.
Trying to stick to some sense of normalcy will help your body when you do go back to school or work.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.