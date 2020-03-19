City View ISD offering meals for students during closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City View ISD will offer breakfast and lunch meals for students while the school is closed due to COVID-19 concerns starting March 23.
Meals can be picked up from the high school from 10-11 a.m. each day or picked up from delivery. Students must be present to pick up a meal.
A list of locations for delivery is below, times may vary by 5-10 minutes.
Bus 1
10:00 corner of Harris and Smoke Rise
10:10 corner of Harris and Cortez (close to Cortez Court)
10:20 corner of Cortez and Tanbark (north end of Tanbark)
10:30 corner of Deville and Kinsale (south end of Kinsale)
10:40 corner where Crescent turns west towards the bus barn
10:50 Parking lot of City View Elementary
Bus 2
10:00 Corner of Longview and Grandview
10:10 Corner of Longview and Palomino
10:20 Corner of Cimarron and Wrangler
10:30 Corner of Cimarron and Covington
10:40 Corner of Yuma and Gunnison
10:50 Corner of Covington and Clovis
11:00 Corner of Landon and Duty
11:10 Corner of Duty and Sunset
Bus 3
10:00 corner of Lujuana and City View Drive
10:15 corner of Wrangler and Grandview
10:25 corner of Las Vegas and Aspen
10:35 Cimarron across from the Northcrest apartments
10:50 corner of Wesley and Marian
11:00 Beverly Drive in the Dollar Saver parking lot
11:10 Northwest Drive (across the street from house number 3223 Northwest)
Suburban
10:00 Borland
10:05 Fell
10:10 Talley
10:15 Wellington
10:30 Huntington
10:40 Springlake
10:50 Cartwright
10:55 Keil
11:00 Airport Drive
