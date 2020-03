WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front arrives tonight bringing with it north winds and a return of chilly temperatures. By morning, we’ll see temperatures in the 40s. It may be a bit of a struggle to get temperatures out of the 40s on Friday with clouds and some sunshine and 30s are possible at night. Clouds thicken up with some possible light showers by late Saturday. We should warm back up early next week.