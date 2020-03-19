Drive-thru Coronavirus testing happening in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Harmony Clinics in Wichita Falls started offering drive-thru Coronavirus testing Wednesday.
“Convenience is a big factor, and it gets rid of a lot of fears because people are worried that you know if they're in the doctor’s office that's where all the sick people are,” Dr. Michael Moisant, owner of Harmony Clinics said.
This way of doing things separates their patients who may be at risk from being close to someone who could be contagious.
“We don’t have the stagnation of the particles that are airborne, it gets swept away so we’re less likely to exchange those and decrease that transmission rate,” Dr. Moisant said.
You don’t need an appointment or insurance to use this. How it all works, you drive up, then have your temperature taken and are asked questions about your symptoms. After that staff will have you either go inside or to one of the outside stations. One is for minor symptoms, the other’s for major ones, like for flu or COVID-19.
“We are trying to be very diligent in who we are testing to make sure that we have enough tests for those that we are most concerned about,” Mackenzie Quigley, family nurse practitioner said.
Due to their limited amount of testing kits they can’t test everyone for COVID-19.
“We are looking at people who first of all if they are elderly or amino compromised, they are going to be our higher risk groups so if they are having any sort of symptoms then we will be testing them,” Quigley said.
Dr. Moisant explained their COVID-19 test kits are sent off to a private lab then results come back in around three days.
Due to the shortage of needed medical supplies, Dr. Moisant gave his staff the option to keep working or not.
“Every one of my employees said no, we are going to work because this is what we do for a living and it's are call to stand up and answer the challenge,” Dr. Moisant said.
Mackenzie Quigley said it’s what she signed up for.
“I am here for the health and well being of our community and this is a part of it,” Quigley said.
The clinics hours have been shortened. They are now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
