MPEC canceling or postponing events through May
The MPEC has canceled or postponed many of its upcoming events.
By Brad Pushkar | March 19, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 12:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MPEC has canceled or postponed its events through May.

General manager Michael Tipton said in a statement that they are working with clients to reschedule events and book new ones.

The MPEC also donated roughly 1,000 pounds of perishable food that was being held for meetings to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

The full list of canceled or postponed events is below:

March 17, Healthy You Advantage (formally Advantage 55)Canceled

March 21, Falls Town Flyers SoccerCanceled

March 27, Johnny Rodriguez ConcertPostponed until August 1

March 28, Xtreme International Motorcycle Ice RacingPostponed until August 15

March 28, Red River Wine and Beer FestivalCanceled

April 2-5, Just Between FriendsPostponed until May 21-24

April 2-4, Public Ice SkatePostponed

April 8, One Million Cups MeetingCanceled

April 10-12, OTC Agility TrialCancelled

April 11, Baby Shark Live!Postponed

April 13-17, Gold Coat RetrieversCanceled

April 18, Wichita Falls Symphony OrchestraPostponed

April 17/18, PRCA RodeoCanceled

April 18, Zavala Postponed

April 25, Cattle Baron’s BallPostponed

April 25, Fitness ExpoPostponed

May 1, Midsummer Nights DreamPostponed

May 6, Styx Postponed

May 30/31, Wichita Falls Comic Con Postponed

