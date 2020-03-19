MPEC canceling or postponing events through May

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The MPEC has canceled or postponed its events through May.
General manager Michael Tipton said in a statement that they are working with clients to reschedule events and book new ones.
The MPEC also donated roughly 1,000 pounds of perishable food that was being held for meetings to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
The full list of canceled or postponed events is below:
March 17, Healthy You Advantage (formally Advantage 55) – Canceled
March 21, Falls Town Flyers Soccer– Canceled
March 27, Johnny Rodriguez Concert – Postponed until August 1
March 28, Xtreme International Motorcycle Ice Racing – Postponed until August 15
March 28, Red River Wine and Beer Festival – Canceled
April 2-5, Just Between Friends – Postponed until May 21-24
April 2-4, Public Ice Skate – Postponed
April 8, One Million Cups Meeting – Canceled
April 10-12, OTC Agility Trial– Cancelled
April 11, Baby Shark Live! – Postponed
April 13-17, Gold Coat Retrievers – Canceled
April 18, Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra – Postponed
April 17/18, PRCA Rodeo – Canceled
April 18, Zavala – Postponed
April 25, Cattle Baron’s Ball – Postponed
April 25, Fitness Expo – Postponed
May 1, Midsummer Nights Dream – Postponed
May 6, Styx – Postponed
May 30/31, Wichita Falls Comic Con – Postponed
