WF day care centers remain open but make changes to prevent spread of coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While schools across the country are being forced to close their doors, many daycares are operating as usual.
On Thursday, daycare owners said they are open and doing well but are operating under strict guidelines from the Department of Family Services.
“We immediately put into effect where the parents do not come into the center," said Alicia Martinez, owner of Kids Castle Day Care. “When they show up, we take the kids in or out of the daycare.”
Child care partner facilities are doing the same.
“As a nonprofit, we are doing our best to keep our doors open," said Keri Goins, executive director of Childcare Partners. "So, some of the things we’re doing are health checks. When people walk in the door, we’re trying to have temperature checks. We’re also encouraging parents when they come for pickup to give us a call, and we will take them to the door as well.”
They’re trying to keep it as routine as possible but they have stepped up sanitizing efforts and are constantly performing wellness checks on the kids.
“When they come into the daycare, we take their temperature, we up’d the cleaning," Martinez said. “I did. I have about six employees that are working at the daycare right now. I did designate one employee that’s just going around to both centers just cleaning constantly.”
While some daycares across the county are shutting down, Kids Castle has no plans to close with many parents working in essential industries.
“It’s most definitely important for my parents because a lot of our parents are working at the hospital," Martinez said. “They work in the health care field. We have a lot of parents that work with the elderly and stuff. That’s why our priority is to make sure that the kids stay healthy here, so they don’t take it home or anything.”
Martinez said COVID-19 has reduced the number of kids attending daycare but she’s not worried.
“So far, we’re in pretty good shape because people are keeping their kids home if they don’t have to have care," Goins said. "So far, we’ve been okay; however, I am hiring at the moment.”
Goins hopes to hire two more team members.
Daycare owners said if they should see a case, they will follow guidelines laid out by the CDC.
