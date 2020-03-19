WF Food Bank holds supply drive with Kona Ice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you like Kona Ice and helping people, then this one’s for you.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank held a supply drive on Thursday where for everything donated people got a free Kona.
All of the donated supplies will be going to students who are at home in need.
“We came out here to try to help the food bank they are really struggling right now with all this stuff going on and so we are doing free Kona Ice for any donation to the food bank," said Carri Davoult, Kona Ice owner and operator.
“With schools being let out and the economy is really struggling, people are going to be without food and if the food bank doesn’t have food then they aren’t able to help them,” Davoult said.
The food bank also wants everyone to know that they are taking all necessary health precautions and using approved Kona-Ice making techniques.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.