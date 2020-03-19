Wichita County releases amended Declaration of Disaster

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, Wichita County officials have released an amended Declaration of Disaster.
The declaration was made because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Schools, universities, businesses and other governmental entities are having to alter their schedules because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Declaration includes Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order changes:
- The banning of gatherings of 10 or more
- Dining in restaurants
- Closure of gyms
- Closure of bars
- Closure of schools with online work a possibility
These changes will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and will stay in place until midnight on April 3 unless they are extended further.
The order does not prohibit grocery stores, parks, gas stations or banks.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Wichita County.
For a list of Texoma cancellations, closures, delays and precautions being taken, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.