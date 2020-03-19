Wichita Falls Faith Mission asking for donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Faith Mission is asking for donations to help them continue to serve the homeless community at their shelters.
Their shelters are in the need of the following items:
- All-purpose cleaner
- Canned foods
- Disinfectant
- Paper towels
- Shelf-stable food
- Toilet paper
- Unprepared meals
WF Faith Mission is not having volunteer groups at the shelters in order to keep their clients, staff and volunteer safe.
Donations can be dropped off at the dock at Faith Mission at 1300 Travis Street, or Faith Refuge at 710 E. Hatton Road.
Monetary donations can be made online here or mail a check to PO Box 965 Wichita Falls, TX 76307.
