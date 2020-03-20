Burkburnett ISD distributing meals during closure

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett ISD will be offering breakfast and lunch meals for students while the schools are closed due to COVID-19.
Meals will start being served on March 23, and will run Monday through Friday while schools are closed. The school says any child from zero to 18 years old can receive a meal.
Times and locations are below:
School Locations
“Grab and Go” meals will be offered from 7:00 am to 8:30 am at the following locations:
- IC Evans Elementary - 1015 S. Berry Burkburnett. Pull through the drop off around the back
- John G. Tower Elementary - 5200 Hooper Dr. Wichita Falls. Pull through the South Side drop off
- Overton Ray Elementary - 345 DW Taylor Pathway, Burkburnett. Pull around to the south Bus drop off lane
- Burkburnett MS - 108 S. Ave. D Burkburnett. Pull through the drop off by the large gate
County Locations
Meals will be offered from their buses at the following locations. Times are approximations. The school recommends parents and students arrive at the location 5 minutes prior. The buses will wait 5 minutes before departing to go to the next drop off location.
Distribution Route #1 - Cashion, Thornberry, River Road
- 7:15 am - Intersection of Cashion Rd and Willis Rd by the water tower
- 7:30 am - Intersection of FM 1177, 177, and Rat Rd
- 7:50 am - Intersection of River Rd and FM 1740
Distribution Route #2 - Just East of I-44
- 7:10 am - 1010 Arthur St. Burkburnett - The parking lot of The Church of Jesus Christ and Later Day Saints parking lot
- 7:20 am - 1011 Sycamore Dr. Burkburnett - The Neville Appartments parking lot
- 7:30 am - 1505 Sheppard Rd Burkburnett - Groves Mobile Home Community parking lot
- 7:40 am - Intersection of Bishop and Shady Lane Burkburnett
- 7:50 am - 907 S. Red River Expressway Burkburnett - The Reserves at Saddlebrook parking lot
Distribution Route #3 - The North side of Burkburnett
- 7:10 am - 400 N. Holly Rd. Burkburnett - Rock Family Church parking lot
- 7:20 am - 316 E. 4th St. Burkburnett - First Baptist Church, East side parking lot
- 7:35 am - Intersection of Thrift Rd. and Vaughn Rd
Distribution Route #4 - Sheppard Air Force Base
- 7:25 am - 505 Nehls Boulevard, Sheppard AFB - Belfour Beaty parking lot
- We will wait at this location 15 minutes from the time of arrival
