Community Healthcare Center in need of supplies

The center is in need of N95 masks, N99 masks, N100 masks, R95 masks, P95 masks, P99 masks, P100 masks, ear loop masks, goggles, gowns, hand-sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment (PPE). Any donations can be dropped off at the offices at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.