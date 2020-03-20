Federal government warns about products with coronavirus claims

There had always been multiple disclaimers on the website that we were not making any medical claims about the multi-part protocol, that it is not a cure for any disease, that it does not replace medical treatment, and to seek your doctor if you are sick. However, at one point there was a quote listed by the creator of the protocol, a well-known author and herbalist in the natural health field, explaining it. As soon as we received the letter we immediately took several steps to comply, including removing his quote any disease references.