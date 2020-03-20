Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita County

Wichita Falls, Texas – The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reports the fourth confirmed COVID-19 case. The 49 year-old patient flew into Wichita Falls from New York via DFW on March 16, 2020 on Flight 3715, which arrived at 11:33PM. The patient was transported on March 18, 2020 via EMS to United Regional and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient traveled by Skylark taxi to their hotel. Both Skylark taxi and EMS personnel have been notified. The patient had only limited contact with hotel staff. The patient stayed at the LaQuinta Inn located at 2511 East Montgomery Place. Once the individual was transported by ambulance and the hotel knew the patient had traveled by plane, out of an abundance of caution, they took pro-active measures to clean, disinfectant and take the room off the market. The Health District is also working closely with United Regional to notify staff who may have cared for the patient.