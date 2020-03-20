2 More Positive Coronavirus Tests in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District received confirmation of two positive tests from the Department of State Health Services laboratory this evening. Both positive cases are travel related. The first patient was a 21 year old who traveled here from New York to visit a friend. The patient flew into DFW and then drove into Wichita Falls. Both the patient and friend have been in self isolation and have not been in the community with the exception of the medical visit. The second patient is a 63 year old with underlying health conditions who had traveled from Seattle, Washington. The patient flew into Wichita Falls on Flight 4244 from DFW, which arrived at 4:47PM on March 7, 2020. The patient visited Family Dollar on Jacksboro Highway on March 16, 2020 at 1:30PM. The only other destination the patient visited was their place of employment and their medical visit. The employer has been notified and they are in the process of notifying all employees who were in close contact with the patient. All family contacts are in isolation and being monitored. The Health District is requesting if you were a passenger on Flight 4244, please call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are 8AM to 6PM. Please only call 940-761-7800 for emergencies. The Health District emphasizes that everyone can take the necessary measures to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID-19, or any other respiratory illness, by doing the following:  Washing your hands often with soap and water, or using a hand sanitizer if water is not available;  Covering your sneezes and coughs;  Keeping hands away from your face;  Avoiding people who are ill;  Preventing the spread of any respiratory illness by staying home if sick; and  Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces. The COVID-19 situation continues to change daily. The Health District will continue to monitor for, and respond to, any COVID-19 cases in Wichita Falls and Wichita County. We will keep our citizens informed as this situation evolves.