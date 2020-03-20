WF Food Bank delivering food to people in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile food pantry continues to work to get food to locations where people need it despite the concern for the coronavirus.
Those who are getting food from the pantry are being screened and social distancing is in practice. Officials also told us they need more help.
“Because we are going to be feeding a lot more since the schools are going to be out for who knows it could be until the end of the year, it could just be two weeks," said Ronna Prickett, WFAFB fund development director. “We need more food so monetary donations will be huge because that allows us to go out and buy the food because we are going to be doing lunches for a lot of the kids that are out of school.”
They gave away 140 boxes of food on Friday and the pantry will be back out at New Jerusalem Baptist Church next Saturday.
If you need help, give the food bank a call at (940) 766-2322.
