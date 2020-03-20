WFISD serving meals through closure

WFISD will be serving meals for students while the schools are closed.
By Brad Pushkar | March 20, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 1:57 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will have meals available for pickup at multiple schools while they are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Three schools will offer breakfast, lunch and supper and six others will have breakfast and lunch. Meals can be picked up at any location regardless of what school the child attends.

The meals will be Monday through Friday, with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and supper from 4-5 p.m.

Mobile delivery is also planned to start on March 24. A complete list of stops and times will be posted before Tuesday.

Locations are listed below:

Barwise Middle School: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper

Burgess Elementary: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper

Lamar Elementary: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper

Booker T. Washington Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Haynes Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Jefferson Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Scotland Park Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Sheppard Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Southern Hills Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

Zundy Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch

