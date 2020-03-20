WFISD serving meals through closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD will have meals available for pickup at multiple schools while they are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Three schools will offer breakfast, lunch and supper and six others will have breakfast and lunch. Meals can be picked up at any location regardless of what school the child attends.
The meals will be Monday through Friday, with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and supper from 4-5 p.m.
Mobile delivery is also planned to start on March 24. A complete list of stops and times will be posted before Tuesday.
Locations are listed below:
Barwise Middle School: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper
Burgess Elementary: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper
Lamar Elementary: Breakfast, Lunch and Supper
Booker T. Washington Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Haynes Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Jefferson Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Scotland Park Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Sheppard Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Southern Hills Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
Zundy Elementary: Breakfast and Lunch
