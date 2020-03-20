WFPD: Beware scammer posing as mayor

Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize. Fraudsters can use links in emails to deliver malware to your computer to steal personal information or to lock your computer and demand payment. Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and lock devices until payment is received.