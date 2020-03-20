Wichita Falls closing or limiting access to offices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls is closing some departments to the public and limiting access to others.
Facilities with no public access include the Municipal Court, WF Public Library, the MLK Center with the exception of Child Care Partners, 50 Plus Zone, and multiple offices in City Hall.
Facilities with limited access include both the Wichita Falls Regional and Kickapoo airports, WF Public Transportation System, The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, the Animal Services Center, Wichita Falls Police Department, and the Fire Administration office.
Weeks Park Golf Course is open for play but the restaurant and snack bar are closed to the public.
All public parks and trails will remain open.
More details can be found in the full press release below:
Wichita Falls, Texas - As the unprecedented COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation continues to evolve, the City’s primary focus remains on the health and safety of City employees, customers, and the community, in order to continue to provide all essential City services. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, City Hall, Municipal Auditorium, the Recreation Center, Senior Center, MLK Center (except for Child Care Partners), Public Safety Training Center, and the MPEC will be closed to the public until further notice. The Library will be closed until further notice as of the end of business Friday, March 20, 2020.
All City departments will remain operational, and the public is encouraged to use all available electronic and alternative means to conduct business, including wichitafallstx.gov. Listed below are specific department details and contact information. Each department is still fully staffed and will have new processes available for citizens to continue conducting their business with the City. Additionally, questions can be answered by phone or email with employees of each department.
- Utility Billing/Payments
Water bills can be paid by mail, online at wichitafallstx.gov, by phone using a credit or debit card, and cash or check payments can be made by drop-off at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street. Questions or new account requests can be made by email or phone at (940)761-7414.
- Municipal Court
The Municipal Court facility at 611 Bluff Street will be closed to the public. All trials and hearings have been postponed. Payments can be made online at wichitafallstx.gov, by mail, or by cash or check at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street. Questions can be answered by calling the Municipal Court at (940)761-7880.
- Wichita Falls Public Library
The Wichita Falls Library will be closed to the public until further notice at the end of business, Friday, March 20, 2020. The Library will continue providing reference services via phone call and email. Please visit the library’s website https://wfpl.net/ for details or update services.
Recreation Facilities/MLK Center
All indoor recreation facilities, including the 50 Plus Zone and rental facilities, will be closed;
City spring recreational leagues have been postponed or delayed in their start;
The Martin Luther King, Jr (MLK) Center will be closed to the public, with the exception of Child Care Partners which operates out of the facility;
- Building Permits/Inspections
All review, permitting, and inspection services will be available by phone, email, or other electronic means. Permit application submittals should utilize the City’s existing email and online submittal options available at wichitafallstx.gov.
Inspection requests should be made by phone or email as normal. For questions go to the City’s website or call the permitting office at (940)761-7459.
- Housing
Questions related to the City’s federally-funded Housing Choice Voucher Program should be directed to the City’s Housing office at (940)761-7454.
- Burglar Alarm Registration
Forms can be downloaded from the City’s website wichitafallstx.gov. Questions related to Burglar/Panic alarm registration should be directed to (940)720-5059 or by email to boydston@wfpd.net. Cash or check payments can be made by drop-off at the drive-up kiosk outside of the utility billing office at 1300 7th Street.
- City Clerk
Open Records Requests can be made by visiting wichitafallstx.gov, by email at info@wichitafallstx.gov, or by mail. Questions can directed to the City Clerk’s office at (940)761- 7409.
- Airports
Both Wichita Falls Regional and Kickapoo airports remain open. Social distancing is highly encouraged while using these facilities.
- Public Transportation
- The Wichita Falls Public Transportation System (FallsRide) will immediately begin implementing social distancing and reduce seating to approximately 50% of normal capacity. Passengers are encouraged to use electronic fare cards obtained at the Travel Center Downtown. Route information and schedules are available at wichitafallstx.gov.
- The Travel Center Downtown will remain open. Social distancing is highly encouraged while using this facility.
- Health Department
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District (1700 Third Street.) will close to the public other than limited services to be made by appointment only, as follows:
- Vital Records (birth/death certificates) - call (940)781-7801 for mailing information;
- Immunizations clinic - by appointment only on Tuesdays - (940)761-684;
- TB clinic - by appointment only - (940)761-7841; STD/STI clinic - by appointment only on Mondays - (940)761-7841;
- Environmental Health - permits/questions - must call (940)761-7820 for mailing information;
- WIC - services provided via mobile van in parking lot - must call (940)761-7814 for appointment.
- Animal Services
The Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road will close to the public other than limited services by appointment only, as follows: adoptions, pick-ups, drop off and owner surrender are available by appointment only by calling Animal Services at (940)761-7824.
- Wichita Falls Police Department
There will be limited access to the lobby and investigators are available by appointment only.
- Central Fire Station
The Fire Administration office located at 1005 Bluff Street will be closed to the public. Administrative staff will continue to be available for questions at (940)761-7901 Monday – Friday from 8AM – 5PM.
- Solid Waste Collection/Transfer Station
- Solid waste and organics collection routes and schedules remain unchanged.
- Operations at the Landfill and Transfer Station on Lawrence Road will continue. Residents using these facilities are asked to expect longer than normal wait-times as social distancing measures will be in place.
- Recycling
- The acceptance of all plastic is being suspended until further notice at all locations.
- The recycling drop-off at the Sunset Road location will be closed; all other drop-off locations will remain open as usual.
- MPEC
- Questions regarding ticket or event reservations should be directed to Spectra Venue Management at (940)716-5500.
- Weeks Golf Course and Public Parks
- Weeks Park Golf Course is open for play; however, the restaurant/snack bar area is closed to the public;
- Parks and trails will remain open.
