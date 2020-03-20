Wichita Falls closing or limiting access to offices

Wichita Falls, Texas - As the unprecedented COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation continues to evolve, the City’s primary focus remains on the health and safety of City employees, customers, and the community, in order to continue to provide all essential City services. Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, City Hall, Municipal Auditorium, the Recreation Center, Senior Center, MLK Center (except for Child Care Partners), Public Safety Training Center, and the MPEC will be closed to the public until further notice. The Library will be closed until further notice as of the end of business Friday, March 20, 2020.