Wichita Falls restaurants offer takeout, delivery during COVID-19 restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls restaurants have begun offering takeout or delivery services after Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning dining in at businesses.
The full list from the North Texas Restaurant Association is below:
- 8th Street Coffee House, (940) 716-0501
- Arby’s, (940) 696-3100
- B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate, (940) 500-0584
- Bistro Express Catering, meals to-go and meals for prep, delivery or curbside, (940) 730-6853, 2120 Speedway.
- Branding Iron Restaurant & Catering, (940) 723-0338
- Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, (940) 766-0789 – Kemp, (940) 691-4251 – Southwest Parkway
- Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen, (940) 228-7501
- Burger King Restaurants – Macres, Inc., (940) 692-6312 – Kemp, (940) 761-1153 – Holliday
- Casa Mañana, (940) 723-5661
- Chartwells at Midwestern State University, (940) 397-4203
- Chick-fil-A of Wichita Falls, (940) 691-5000
- Chili’s, (940) 692-4995
- Cotton Patch Cafe, (940) 691-6900
- Curry Garden, drive-thru, call ahead orders, (940) 264-9907, 1308 Holliday Street, new hours noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Sunday noon to 5 p.m., closed Tuesday.
- Dairy Queen – The Richeson Group, (940) 264-9907
- El Chaton, pickup or delivery through Bitesquad, (940) 761-9059, 1702 9th St.
- El Mejicano Restaurant, (940) 322-1846
- El Norteno Restaurant, (940) 642-2710
- El Tapatio, (940) 264-8226
- Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine, pickup or delivery, (940) 500-4899, 2611 Plaza Parkway, Suite 305, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
- Firehouse Subs (940) 696-8775
- FoxHill Restaurant, (940) 432-5541
- Frank & Joe’s Coffee House, (940) 264-4444 – Bob (Parker Square); (940) 234-5555 – 9th St.
- Ganache-To-Go, (940) 766-3000
- Gene's Tasty Burger, call-in orders, curbside delivery, (940) 767-1921, 2310 Holliday Road.
- Golden Chick (four locations) (940) 767-3509 (Fifth Street); (940) 691-2884 (Southwest Parkway); (940) 767-3527 (Old Jacksboro Highway); (940) 855-7750 (Central Expressway N)
- Gypsy Kit (940) 264-8646
- Half Pint Tap House and Restoration Hall, (940) 386-9992, take-out and curbside delivery and through BiteSquad. New hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Healthy’s Downtown, (940) 642-0743
- Heff’s Burgers, (940) 766-5942
- Highlander Public House, curbside, pickup and delivery, hours are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., (940) 247-2508
- Hook and Ladder Wine and Coffee (940) 500-4994
- Jersey Mike’s Subs, (940) 696-8072
- Karat Bar & Bistro, (940) 720-0175
- Let It Brie of Wichita Falls, (940) 867-9266
- Mcalister’s Deli, (940) 689-0800
- McBride’s Steakhouse, (940) 696-0250, 4537 Maplewood Ave.
- McKinney BBQ, to-go orders, (940) 386-9033, 4322 Burkburnett Rd.
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, (940) 767-7000
- Odd Duck Coffee Roastery & Tasting Room, (940) 613-3734
- Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, (940) 692-4714
- On The Border, (940) 228-3580
- Parkway Grill & Sports Bar, (940) 691-7640 – Southwest Parkway, (940) 687-2457 – Central Freeway
- Pecan Shed, (940) 322-0756 – Midwestern Parkway, (940) 538-0283 – U.S. 287 South
- Pelican Restaurant, (940) 687-0072
- Progress & Provisions Craft Kitchen, (940) 247-5404, 900 8th St., take out and delivery, new hours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, (940) 692-0388
- Rapid Fired Pizza, carry out, online ordering, delivery through Bitesquad, (940) 386-9190, 4730 Taft Blvd.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, 940-217-5323
- Rib Crib, (940) 696-2900
- SCRATCH, (940) 280-1611
- Smarty Plants Café, Hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., (940) 923-2286, to-go, carryout orders, 900 8th St.
- Stone Oven Pizza, (940) 692-7768, 2617 Plaza Pkwy #610, curbside pick-up and third party delivery Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is also accepting donations to help feed pizza to families that are struggling during this time. They have raised over $2,000 and fed over 45 families as of Friday, March 20.
- Sunset Baking Company, (409) 370-1610
- Texas Roadhouse, (940) 687-7427
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, (940) 247-5007
- Wichita Falls Brewing Company (940) 264-4677
- Wichita Falls Country Club (940) 767-1481
- Willie's Place, 940-687-2271, 3135 10th, Call-in and drive-thru
- Zeke’s BBQ, (940) 423-6888, food truck at 19000 US Highway 281, Windthorst
