Work Services Corporation headquarters closed after employee tests postive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Work Services Corporation has closed down its headquarters after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Health officials said the employee traveled from Seattle, Washington on March 7th. Ten days later, the person began experiencing shortness of breath and went home.
The health department found that six other employees had worked in close proximity. Those employees are also on home quarantine.
Work Services Corporation’s CEO said he is still working with staff to figure out the safest process moving forward.
“At the drop of a single phone call we’ve had to shut down an entire facility, we’ve had to keep people in their homes for two weeks,” said company CEO David Toogood, “things are changing at the drop of a hat but this thing needs to be taken seriously."
At this time, Toogood said he’s not expecting anyone to lose their jobs while the headquarters are closed down. He said the company will continue figuring out how their employees can start doing their jobs remotely.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.