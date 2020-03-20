Workplace of COVID-19 patient identified

Wichita Falls, Texas – Work Services Corporation (WSC) received notice from the Wichita County Public Health District on Thursday evening that a WSC employee received a positive test for COVID-19. The employee had returned from travel to Seattle, Washington, on March 7, 2020 and spent several days at home before returning to work with no symptoms. The individual works in a cubicle in the headquarters building at 1343 Hatton Rd and has limited contact with employees other than those who work in the same room. The employee adhered to company procedures by performing frequent hand washing, sanitization of work surfaces and equipment, and social distancing. On Tuesday, March 17th, the employee experienced shortness of breath and immediately left the premises.