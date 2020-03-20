Workplace of COVID-19 patient identified

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Following the announcement of two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, Work Services Corporation has been identified as the workplace of one of the patients.
The press release states the patient returned to work with no symptoms and had limited contact with other employees. The release also says the patient followed company procedures by performing hand washing and sanitizing his workplace and equipment, and social distancing.
Six people were identified to potentially have been exposed and all six have been notified to self-quarantine.
The patient also visited the Family Dollar on Jacksboro Highway on March 16 at 1:30 p.m.
The full press release can be found below:
WSC Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
Wichita Falls, Texas – Work Services Corporation (WSC) received notice from the Wichita County Public Health District on Thursday evening that a WSC employee received a positive test for COVID-19. The employee had returned from travel to Seattle, Washington, on March 7, 2020 and spent several days at home before returning to work with no symptoms. The individual works in a cubicle in the headquarters building at 1343 Hatton Rd and has limited contact with employees other than those who work in the same room. The employee adhered to company procedures by performing frequent hand washing, sanitization of work surfaces and equipment, and social distancing. On Tuesday, March 17th, the employee experienced shortness of breath and immediately left the premises.
Six people were identified as having moderate risk of exposure due to their proximity. All have been notified and are coordinating with the health district to immediately begin voluntary self-quarantine until March 31st.
In close coordination with the health district, WSC has closed its headquarters facility and has coordinated for health-grade sanitization from a certified vendor. Employees who work in that facility are being notified and asked to remain home on Friday and to closely monitor for symptoms of fever and shortness of breath. WSC will continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and decide over the weekend what additional measures will be implemented.
WSC employs over 700 people and has approximately 450 employees who perform essential contracts on Sheppard Air Force Base to include commissary shelf stocking, post office operations, and full food service. There have been no indications of COVID-19 infections from WSC employees on Sheppard AFB or any other WSC worksite in Texas or Oklahoma.
WSC is a non-profit corporation with a mission to empower people with disabilities through training and employment. A portion of WSC employees have disabilities that pose higher risk if infected and the WSC staff is encouraging those employees to take all necessary precautions. WSC’s employees are our mission and we prioritize the health and safety of our team, our customers, and our community.
All WSC employees are urged to strictly adhere to CDC guidance, follow company protocols, and take prompt action at the first sign of symptoms. Employee questions should be directed to supervisors or the Vice President of Human Resources at (940) 386-1980.
