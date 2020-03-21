Texoma coaches hopeful sports will return after new start date

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When the UIL announced its suspension of sports till March 30th, there was a light at the end of the tunnel.
But that light moved farther down the tunnel yesterday when the UIL extended its suspension till May 4th and now Texoma coaches are just hoping their teams will get back on the field this year.
“This group here has been working since they were little bitty," Windthorst baseball coach Scott Belcher said. "I’ve seen them play since they were little kids and this group of seniors has a lot on the line, they’ve poured their hearts and souls into this for however many years.”
“I think it is the hope that UIL will say ‘Hey, this is when you are allowed to play," Archer City softball coach Mallory Mooney said. "Hopefully the virus will die down a little bit.”
But now that the suspension has added an extra five weeks off, the need to stay active is more important.
Not just to be ready for games, but the chance of injury increases the longer you are out before trying to jump right back in.
“You don’t have to get a group of 50 or more to get better," Belcher said. "You can find a wall and a rubber ball and work on your handwork and things like that.”
“Guys are out running or doing stuff with their family to stay ready," Rider boys soccer coach Dustin Holly said. "Really with our time of year, we only have two and a half weeks left. I hope we get to have all these problems in a few weeks, trying to get them ready and all that.”
But all the coaches agree, it’s about the players, especially the seniors, and they are hoping the chance to play again will be motivation during the next month and a half.
“I think it’s just within the team itself and the seniors," Mooney said. "I think it’s their job to say 'Hey, I don’t want to say it’s over yet so let’s stay in shape.”
“I haven’t seen them since Friday and it’s been hard," Holly said. "I feel for the seniors, they put so much into it, especially the four years. "We’ve done well, just like a lot of teams in the area have done well and we kind of want to see that through.”
