Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Sunday morning.
The 58-year old patient had recently traveled and came in contact with a positive case in Houston. They flew to DFW on March 6 and drove to Wichita Falls.
The health district released a list of Wichita Falls locations the patient visited:
March 9: Flying J Travel Center located at 2311 Jacksboro Highway after 9 p.m.
March 10: Dollar General located at 3630 Jacksboro Highway at 6 p.m.
March 11: United Supermarket located at 4516 Jacksboro Highway at 7 p.m.
March 11: Family Dollar located at 3906 Jacksboro Highway at 8 p.m.
March 12: CVS Pharmacy Drive-Thru located at 3601 Jacksboro Highway at 2 p.m.
March 18: CVS Pharmacy Drive-Thru located at 3601 Jacksboro Highway at 5:45 p.m.
All locations have been notified and had started enhanced cleaning and sanitizing before the notification.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.