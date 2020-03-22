Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300, five dead
DALLAS (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday. The number of deaths in the state remained at five. Dallas County has the greatest number of cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. But some people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED STATES-TROOPS
Returning troops denied water, bathrooms under quarantine
WASHINGTON (AP) — It wasn’t the welcome home that U.S. soldiers expected when they returned from war zones in the Middle East in the past week. Soldiers returning to Fort Bliss, Texas, were herded into buses, and they were denied water and the use of bathrooms. Then they were quarantined in packed barracks, with little food or access to the outdoors. The soldiers posted notes on social media about the poor conditions and their complaints got quick attention from senior Army and Pentagon leaders. Now changes are under way at Bliss and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where quarantined soldiers also complained of poor conditions.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-UNITED-STATES-MEXICO
New restrictions coming on travel between the US and Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials are expected to announce new restrictions on the southern border Friday as they try to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. and Mexico have been working on plans to halt much of the cross-border travel without disrupting trade. Officials on both sides of the border say the plan is expected to look much like restrictions already announced on all-but-essential travel and trade between the U.S. and Canada. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says, “We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, heath care workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things" need to stop during this crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MIDWAY
Southwest Airlines cuts most flights in and out of Midway
CHICAGO (AP) — Southwest Airlines has significantly scaled back its flights in and out of Midway International Airport, its Chicago hub, days after federal authorities closed the airport's control tower after technicians tested positive for the coronavirus. Southwest Airlines spokeswoman Brandy King said the Dallas-based airline had canceled about 170 of its roughly 250 daily flights in and out of Midway due to the airspace restrictions following the control tower's closure. King said that reports that Southwest Airlines had cancelled all flights in and out of Midway were not accurate. She says it's not clear how long the airline will keep its reduced flight level in and out of Midway.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS EXECUTION
Texas court delays 2nd execution due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty's scheduled March 25 execution in "light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel's scheduled execution on Wednesday.
OBIT-KENNY ROGERS
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s. With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DRIVE-THRU-TESTS
Houston pleads for more tests, gear as cars pack hospital
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston residents waited in a line of cars more than a mile long as drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus begins in the city. The mayor and county officials on Thursday warned that there aren't enough kits or protective gear to meet demand. Texas has reported more than 140 virus cases and five deaths. Public frustrations over the difficulty of getting tested have been building since the first U.S. case was confirmed Jan. 20. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says about 2,500 testing kits are available at the drive-thru at United Memorial Medical Center, and only those showing symptoms will be screened.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE
US seeks $3 billion to boost oil producers as prices plunge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking $3 billion from Congress to top up the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, potentially propping up U.S. oil producers after crude prices crashed globally. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette denied Thursday the move was about propping up prices for U.S. oil giants. Brouillette says it makes sense to fill up the national petroleum supplies at a time of cheap oil. Oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have stepped up pumping, threatening the market share of U.S. oil. Congress has to approve the money for the purchases. The administration must overcome opposition from some Democratic lawmakers.
IMMIGRATION-DEATH IN CUSTODY
Man dies by apparent suicide in ICE family detention center
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old Honduran man died by apparent suicide at one of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's family detention centers. ICE did not identify the man. It said he was pronounced dead at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after being found unresponsive at the Karnes County Residential Center in South Texas. The facility detains about 700 parents and children. The legal group RAICES says it was representing the man and called his death “devastating.” The death is the ninth to occur in ICE custody since the start of the governmental fiscal year in October, exceeding the eight deaths that occurred in the prior year.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS-STANDARDIZED TESTS
States suspending standardized tests as schools close
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike. Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer. States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers. Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.