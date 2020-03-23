Amid coronavirus, WF businesses still have customers “but its certainly been a decrease”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chairs are stacked up and pushed against walls, and signs warn customers not to come inside.
It’s the first weekend of carryout and delivery only for Wichita Falls, and business owners say there is definitely a change being felt across the city.
“This is kind of like Cheers in a sense. People come here, they sit at the bar and talk," said Carrie Gardner, owner of Healthy’s Downtown, “so that changed that dynamic very quickly.”
“The cohesiveness and being a part of something is missing, they miss that and we miss them as well,” said Marybeth Cook, owner of Hobo Coffee & Ice.
Cook and Gardner are seeing customers consistently come in, which gives them hope.
“People come in every day and do a takeout,” said Gardner, “but its certainly been a decrease.”
Gardner said there’s still some fear.
“The scary part is when you know you have pretty substantial rent, and you start to wonder, as a small business owner, how am I going to do April?” she explained.
Cook and Gardner agreed serving the Wichita Falls community is one of their favorite things to do, which is what’s helping push through the uncertainty.
“There are people working, and I want to provide to the people working,” said Gardner, “I want to do that as long as I’m able to.”
“When all this is over, we’ll open our doors again and be ready to serve,” added Cook.
