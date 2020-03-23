City of WF temporarily suspends water disconnections

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has temporarily suspended water disconnections due to non-payments at residences and businesses, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Utilities Division has begun turning water back on for people that had it disconnected due to non-payments in the last 30 days.
Water will not be disconnected and late fees will not be assessed during this temporary pause, but the City is not forgiving payments and the money will still be owed at a later date.
The City will reassess the change in 30 days.
The full press release can be read below:
City of Wichita Falls to Temporarily Suspend Water Disconnections
Wichita Falls, Texas – The City of Wichita Falls has opted to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment at all Wichita Falls residences and businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Utilities Division has begun turning water service back on for people that have had services disconnected for non-payment in the last 30 days that still have an active account. The temporary suspension of cut-offs for non-payment will include sanitation services. While the City is not forgiving payments, and the money will still be owed, the water will not be disconnected and late fees will not be assessed during this time. The City of Wichita Falls will reassess this change in 30 days. CFO and Director of Finance Jessica Williams said, “To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we know that access to water is essential during this time. The last thing we want is for residents to be concerned with water shut-offs.”
In addition, the City is reinstating the $5 credit for customers who sign up for bank draft. This is a program the City ran earlier in the year with great success and we are excited to be able to offer this benefit again. Bank draft is a payment option with no fees and no need to visit City Hall each month. Customers who choose to sign up between now and April 22, 2020, will be given a $5 credit on their next water bill. To sign up, contact the Water Utility Division by phone at 940-761-4333.
When the threat to the community has passed, and the declaration of emergency is over, the Utilities Division will notify customers to come to City Hall to work out payment plans for accounts in delinquency from this event. At that time, the Utility Division will return to normal operations.
