City of WF temporarily suspends water disconnections

Wichita Falls, Texas – The City of Wichita Falls has opted to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment at all Wichita Falls residences and businesses, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the Utilities Division has begun turning water service back on for people that have had services disconnected for non-payment in the last 30 days that still have an active account. The temporary suspension of cut-offs for non-payment will include sanitation services. While the City is not forgiving payments, and the money will still be owed, the water will not be disconnected and late fees will not be assessed during this time. The City of Wichita Falls will reassess this change in 30 days. CFO and Director of Finance Jessica Williams said, “To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we know that access to water is essential during this time. The last thing we want is for residents to be concerned with water shut-offs.”