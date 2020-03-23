Graham container company building coronavirus testing pods

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - A company in Graham that produces steel shipping containers is now making them to help those who may be affected by the cornonavirus.
Xcaliber Container has been making customizable shipping containers for more than 15 years.
A little more than a week ago they halted production on all but one type of container.
“The medical assessment pods are designed to keep people who have or that are feeling symptoms of COVID-19 and keep them out of the hospitals,” said Magan Anderson, Xcaliber Director of Marketing.
The new COVID-19 testing pods are equipped with individual testing rooms, double rooms and drive-thru units.
They can be used to test about 500 people daily.
“You know, Tesla and general motors are all making ventilators right now," Anderson said. “So we decided, you know, why wouldn’t we kind of step up and do what we can do to help provide a product that will help us slow the spread of this.”
In addition to helping out the nation, they are helping out their neighbors right here in Young County who experienced a tornado just last week by dropping these larger containers off so they will able use them over the next few months.
“We will do what we can do," said Brent Isom, XCaliber Container co-owner. “It is not, it is not much, but it will be enough to help them a little bit, every little bit we can help with we will.”
“We’re out here trying to help these folks," Isom said. “They have been done a double blow with the coronavirus and then the tornado coming through.”
Isom said they have already delivered five coronavirus testing pods and are still making them while helping the community salvage what is left of their homes.
“So, it’s been a challenge but, we’re up for it, and we’re gonna do great,” Isom said.
As of Monday afternoon, they just sold their sixth pod to a local rural hospital.
