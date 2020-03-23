Iowa Park CISD distributing meals during closure

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Iowa Park High School is offering free student meal pick-up for students aged 1 to 18.
The pickups began on Monday at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and will continue throughout the week.
The meals are being distributed at the Kidwell Elementary front circle drive at 1200 N. 3rd Street in Iowa Park.
School officials are asking everyone to remain in their cars during pickup and they have also stated that Federal guidelines require the child to be present at the time of pickup.
