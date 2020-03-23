MSU Texas to stay online for remainder of Spring semester, first summer term

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas officials have announced classes will stay online for remainder of Spring semester and for the first summer term in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Classes will continue to be taught remotely and officials will be coordinating to discuss changes needed for the first summer term.
Officials will also be finalizing a plan to have many of their employees working from home by the end of the week.
Spring Commencement has been postponed until August 1.
Officials have also canceled scheduled events for gatherings of 10 or more persons through May 16.
On-campus housing will be limited and qualifying students must fill out a limited access housing form and meet one of the following conditions:
- Student is independent;
- Student is part of the foster care system or has aged-out of the foster care system;
- Student does not have a permanent residence;
- Returning home would present a health and safety threat to the student;
- Student’s permanent residence is outside of the United States and they are unable to travel home; or,
- Student is participating in internships, practicums, clinicals, or student teaching that continues.
