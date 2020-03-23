News Channel 6 City Guide: Rolling Meadows

News Channel 6 City Guide - Rolling Meadows
By Samantha Forester | March 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:37 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.

This episode, we’re taking a closer look at Rolling Meadows. It’s a retirement community and assisted living campus that focuses on making sure each resident, at every stage of life, is living comfortably.

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.