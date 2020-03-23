Public Health District changes clinic hours

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has made changes to their hours of operations.
The public health district will also be switching over to appointments only for several clinics, including the STI, HIV, Immunizations and Tuberculosis clinics.
The full press release can be found below:
Wichita Falls, Texas– Due to the COVID-19 situation, beginning March 23, 2020, and until further notice, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will be modifying hours of operations and going to APPOINTMENT ONLY for the following clinics:
STI Clinic
- Mondays: 8:00am - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- For appointments call: (940) 761-7841
HIV Clinic
- For appointments call: (940) 761-7841
Immunizations Clinic
- Tuesdays: 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- For appointments call: (940) 761-6841
Tuberculosis (TB) Clinic
- Wednesdays: 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- TB Clinic (Medication) - Call for appointment to pick up medication
- For Appointment Call: (940) 761-7841
Environmental Health
- Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- For permits and questions call: (940) 761-7820
- Food Handlers Classes can be completed online via DSHS approved courses at: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/food-handlers/training/online.aspx
WIC
- Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Phone: (940) 761-7815
- All in-clinic appointments are canceled. If you already have a previous scheduled appointment you will be contacted to complete you appointment via phone.
- If you need WIC services you can apply online at Texaswic.org.
Vital Records
- Vital Statistics walk-in-orders will be CLOSED until further notice.
- Visit www.health.wichitafallstx.gov for instructions on how to order a birth or death certificate or call (940) 761- 7801/7802.
- Visit Texas.gov for new orders of the following records:
- Birth
- Death
- Marriage
- Divorce
- For submitting orders by mail, please visit dshs.texas.gov/vs/requirements.aspx.
- You can reach DSHS Vital Statistics at 1-888-963-7111
Lab
- Private well water testing will be completed on a case by case basis. For appointments call (940) 761-7862.
These preventive measures are being placed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Health District reminds you that the Health District does NOT test for COVID-19 and that if you are sick please STAY HOME. If you need medical care please call your healthcare provider.
