Spectra donates food to Boys and Girls Club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club received a hefty donation of food and other goods from Spectra, the group that manages the MPEC Center.
They received over 2,000 items from candy to chips and more.
“There’s still places that are open that need help and right now in these times with everybody hoarding food and just keeping to themselves we think its really important to be sharing and making sure that are entire community and everyone in it is taken care of," said Meagann McWhorter, Spectra food and beverage manager.
Those donations are going to be shared with Boys and Girls Club locations around town.
