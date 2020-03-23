Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

Here are the current numbers for people tested for coronavirus in Wichita County. (Source: Associated Press)
March 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 3:04 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Here are the current numbers for people tested for coronavirus in Wichita County, including the positive, negative and pending results, according to the The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

  • Total Number of People Tested: 99
  • Number of Negative Tests: 27
  • Number of Pending Tests: 67
  • Number of Confirmed Positive: 5
Here is a graph showing the growth of COVID-19 in Wichita County.
The stories about each positive case can be viewed here:

