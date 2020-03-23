Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Here are the current numbers for people tested for coronavirus in Wichita County, including the positive, negative and pending results, according to the The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.
- Total Number of People Tested: 99
- Number of Negative Tests: 27
- Number of Pending Tests: 67
- Number of Confirmed Positive: 5
